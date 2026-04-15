New Kennedy Center Boss Is Going All Out to Prove Trump’s Point

The new leader of the Kennedy Center is conducting a strategic behind-the-scenes tour of duty to highlight the extensive renovation Donald Trump insists the building desperately needs.

Matt Floca is the historic venue’s new executive director and chief operating officer, taking over from Trump-appointee Richard Grenell, who was replaced in March after a tumultuous year as acting director.

During Grenell’s fiery tenure, he attempted to purge the venue of “woke” programming, with Trump hand-picking the venue’s board.

Grenell fumed after scores of artists either boycotted or canceled planned performances after the MAGA-fication of the once-prestigious venue. That included the board agreeing to add Trump’s name to the building’s exterior, placing it before that of former President John F. Kennedy.

The MAGA makeover of the arts hub includes its name being changed to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Trump announced in March that the venue would close for approximately two years after an Independence Day celebration in July. The 79-year-old secured $257 million from Congress for a “comprehensive revitalization project.”

Now, Floca is busy showing Congress exactly where their money will be spent, according to the Associated Press. Earlier this month, he conducted a bipartisan tour–while Congress was in recess–including representatives for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Staff for Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Mark Warner, Susan Collins and Sheldon Whitehouse were also shown through the worst parts of the venue.

While most tours of iconic venues point out the highlights, Floca’s seemingly attempted to ram home areas of the building Trump called “dilapidated,” “dangerous” and “in very bad shape.”

Outgoing President of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell and Vice President of operation at the Kennedy Center Matt Floca. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Associated Press said it included showcasing water damage that has affected marble slabs and exterior pavers, as well as highlighting existing water, heating, and ventilation systems, garages, and loading docks, all of which are said to need an overhaul.

Floca, who had been a low-profile operations executive, reportedly got his new role after impressing Trump on a tour of the venue’s restrooms and heating, venting and air conditioning systems ahead of announcing the renovation.

A former colleague told CNN last month that Floca used to be in charge of “HVAC and toilets.”

Construction of the building began in 1965 before opening in October 1971.

Outgoing President of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell greets U.S. President Donald Trump, with Vice President of operation at the Kennedy Center Matt Floca, who is set to become the new President of the Kennedy Center. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Floca is said to be conducting similar pre-renovation tours for corporate and individual donors in the coming weeks, as well as walk-throughs for more lawmakers and media representatives.

“As the July closure approaches, the Trump Kennedy Center is leading with transparency and making sure Congress and the public understand what’s at stake and why the work can’t wait,” Floca said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi told the publication that the lawmakers who have been granted tours so far were chosen for their positions and that working with Republicans and Democrats was a “top priority” for the venue ahead of the Trump makeover.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Kennedy Center and the White House for comment.

The venue was selected in January for the premiere of the Melania documentary as part of its MAGA makeover. The president and the first lady watched a production of Chicago at the center earlier this month.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the opening night of 'Chicago' at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Last month, a lawsuit to prevent the planned Kennedy Center renovation was filed by a coalition of cultural and historic preservation groups.

While the lawsuit did not argue against the need for repairs and maintenance, it argued that any major change should go through the regular review process.

Trump said his vision was for a renovation, not a demolition, but hinted that his changes could be so thorough that the steel supporting the venue could be “fully exposed” during the overhaul.

"Melania" was launched at the Kennedy Center. raig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

“Demolition, new construction, major reconstruction, major renovation, or major aesthetic transformation of the Kennedy Center would permanently destroy historic fabric, degrade the monumental core’s vistas and public grounds, and compromise the... memorial purpose and architectural integrity, causing permanent, irreversible harm that no subsequent remedy can fully undo,” the lawsuit stated.