Trump Greeted With Loud Boos in Kennedy Center Humiliation

Donald and Melania Trump have been greeted by a mixture of cheering and booing at the Kennedy Center.

The president and first lady were attending the premiere of Chicago on Tuesday night.

Video posted by the Daily Caller shows the president and the first lady appearing at the venue and being greeted with a mixture of applause and jeers.

President Trump enters the Kennedy Center to loud cheers. Some boos, but the crowd drowned them out with more cheers. He’s here to see the premier of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Ww6OE3Ns3L — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) March 31, 2026

It is the couple’s first public appearance since they appeared together at the premiere of the flop documentary Melania in January at the Kennedy Center.

Trump’s last visit to the venue to see a theatre show, his favorite Les Misérables last year, saw the president also received a mixture of boos and cheers.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends the opening night of 'Chicago' at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The president received backlash after he insisted his name be added to the outside of the Kennedy Center.

That led to a string of musicians and performers boycotting the once-prestigious arts venue, which is now scheduled to shut down on July 4 for a two-year renovation.