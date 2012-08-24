New Mars Video Released

CHEAT SHEET
After a stunningly successful landing, NASA has released new footage from a camera onboard the Mars Curiosity craft, which shows one of the most difficult aspects of the multibillion-dollar mission. In the video, the craft flies toward the surface of the planet and rapidly detaches its heat shield, which falls to the surface below. The craft hit the surface of the atmosphere of Mars at 13,200 mph, and in about seven minutes, slowed to a perfect landing below, aided by multistage rockets, parachutes, and a sky crane.