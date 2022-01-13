New Mexico Police Say Alec Baldwin Still Won’t Hand Over His Phone After ‘Rust’ Shooting
APPLYING PRESSURE
Officials in New Mexico are putting pressure on Alec Baldwin to turn over his cell phone after the actor failed to give it up to authorities who are investigating the October fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Thursday that Baldwin had not complied with a December search warrant for his phone, despite Baldwin’s legal team indicating they were cooperating. Baldwin was holding the firearm when it fired during a scene rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding Rust director Joel Souza. The press release is a clear attempt on authorities’ behalf to get Baldwin to comply, as Baldwin claimed he was working with police but wanted them to specify what they needed before they went rummaging through his phone. “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” Baldwin said on Saturday. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit, that’s a lie.”