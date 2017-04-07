CHEAT SHEET
    New Mexico’s GOP Governor Bans Conversion Therapy

    PROGRESS

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    New Mexico’s Republican governor on Friday signed legislation banning the practice of so-called “conversion therapy” on minors in the state. The legislation, signed by Gov. Susana Martinez, would forbid licensed doctors, nurses and psychologists from employing the practice which is meant to alter someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Six other U.S. states have acted to ban the highly controversial, scientifically unfounded, and discriminatory practice of attempting to change a child’s sexual orientation through therapy and spiritual counseling.

