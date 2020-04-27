New Michelle Obama Documentary Drops on Netflix Next Week
Netflix announced on Monday that a documentary centered around former first lady Michelle Obama’s life and book tour will be available for streaming on May 6. The documentary, called Becoming, has the same title as Obama’s best-selling memoir, which was released in 2018, and will reportedly bring to life some of the details from the book. It will provide an “intimate,” “rare and up-close” glimpse into her life, according to The Guardian. “Those months I spent traveling —meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe— drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said of her 34-city book tour. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams.” The documentary was produced by the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions. The former first lady was voted as the most admired women in the United States for two years in a row, according to a Gallup poll.