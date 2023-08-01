New Moscow Drone Attack Hits the Same Building Again
DOUBLE TROUBLE
A drone smashed into the same building in Moscow early Tuesday that had been damaged by another drone on Sunday, authorities in Russia said. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones were “shot down” overnight as they menaced the capital. “One flew to the same tower in the [Moscow] City as last time,” he added, saying that the building’s facade on the 21st floor was damaged with a 1,600 square-foot section of glazing destroyed. Russia’s Defense Ministry separately said an attempted “terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” using drones had been “thwarted,” with two other unmanned aerial vehicles being destroyed in the air. “Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City non-residential building complex,” it said. It’s not clear if anyone was injured. At least one person was injured when a drone exploded at the IQ-Quarter Tower 1 building in Moscow early Sunday.