New NASCAR Rules After Kevin Ward Death

In the wake of 20-year-old Kevin Ward Jr.’s death after he was hit last weekend by NASCAR star Tony Stewart’s car, NASCAR has imposed new rules regarding drivers leaving their cars after a crash. Ward had walked onto the track after a crash and was subsequently struck and killed by Stewart’s car. NASCAR now requires drivers involved in accidents to remain inside their vehicles until safety and/or NASCAR officials arrive on the scene, said Robin Pemberton, vice president of competition and racing development. "Through time, you have to recognize when you get a reminder or tap on the shoulder, something that may need to be addressed. This is one of those times where we look outside our sport and we look at other things, and we feel like it was time to address this," Pemberton said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10