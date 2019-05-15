New Orleans Pelicans Get Top Slot at NBA Draft Lottery

The New Orleans Pelicans won the 2019 NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, giving them the chance to take top prospect Zion Williamson. The Memphis Grizzlies got the number two slot while the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers got the third and fourth spots, respectively. Ahead of the lottery, it was anticipated that the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns would have equal probability to get the number one slot. ESPN reported that Williamson, a standout from Duke University, would be the pick for which ever team lucked out in the lottery. Hope was high for the Knicks to win for the first time since 1985. In that lottery, Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing was picked to join the team. The lottery also selected the top four teams in the picking order for the first time this year, rather than the top three like in previous years. Teams like the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards also had high projected probability to get the number one slot.