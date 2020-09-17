New Photos Depict Life on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’
LAIR
New photos obtained by the New York Post give a glimpse into life on the private island where financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein carried out some of the worst of his abuse of underage girls. Locals reportedly referred to Little St. James, nestled among U.S. Virgin Islands, as “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island,” and the photos—sunny and surprisingly mundane—show Epstein riding jet skis in the company of unidentified young women as well as Sarah Kellen and Nadia Marcinkova, allegedly accomplices in his sex crimes. Representatives for Kellen and Marcinkova have said they were victimized by Epstein as well. One source told the Post, “Life on the island was like a dream come true. On one side of the spectrum it was paradise and idyllic. But then on the opposite spectrum the dark side was just as extreme.” The Post also reports that, according to visitors to the island, Epstein would ride a stationary bike for the better part of an hour at a time in his gym watching Girls Gone Wild and other pornography. After his arrest in July of last year on sex trafficking charges, Epstein died in an apparent jailhouse suicide in Manhattan. Another alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested in early July.