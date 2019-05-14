New Photos Show Kids Sleeping on Ground at Texas Migrant Center: CNN

New photos obtained by CNN show the worsening conditions migrants at the McAllen, Texas, Border Patrol station are facing. They show mostly women and children sleeping on the ground on rocks, covered by tents and Mylar blankets. The seven photos, obtained exclusively by CNN, came from a source who has access to the facility and said they were disturbed by the conditions they witnessed over the weekend. “Nobody, no matter who you are, where you are from should spend an hour like this. This is the United States of America. Not in our country,” the source told CNN. An official from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Customs and Border Protection, responded to the photos in a statement: “Current facilities and funding are inadequate for migrant flows... Border Patrol agents are doing everything they can to protect and care for migrants in their temporary custody... We need Congress to act to provide immediate relief.”