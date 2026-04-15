New Poll Reveals Key Voting Bloc Digging Trump’s Midterm Grave

Latinos in key battleground states have decisively turned against President Donald Trump, a damning new poll has revealed.

Trump, 79, is viewed as a “significant electoral liability” among Latino voters across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin in the November midterm elections, according to a poll conducted by Somos Votantes, the largest independent Latino civic engagement organization in the country, and Global Strategy Group.

The survey, released on Monday, found the president at record lows among Latino voters, with his personal favorability at -24 points across the states surveyed. Trump’s job approval rating fell even further (net -26), while his handling of the economy received its worst marks yet, (net -30).

Hispanics swung hard for Trump and the GOP in the 2024 presidential election. Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Imag

What’s more, about two-thirds of Latino respondents said the cost of living went up “a lot” within the past year, citing that as their primary concern when they head to the polls in November. A striking 80 percent reported that costs were rising “overall” in their state, with nearly three-quarters blaming politicians in power rather than corporations.

Most of the 1600 respondents surveyed also pointed to Trump’s war on Iran, which he launched without congressional approval, as a major factor tied to rising costs.

“Latino voters are connecting policy decisions made by this administration to their continuing economic hardships, with the blame landing harder on Republicans than Democrats,” said Rosa Mendoza, vice president at Global Strategy Group.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Somos Votantes has polled Latino Trump voters every quarter on their views of the president since January. Repeatedly, Trump has fallen out of favor with the group—largely due to his handling of the economy.

His slide in support comes after securing a near-historic 48 percent of the Latino vote in the 2024 election, according to the Pew Research Center—an extraordinary gain from a voting bloc that decisively rejected him in 2016 and 2020.

The survey also made clear that Trump’s unpopularity is dragging down the rest of the Republican Party.

Latino views of Republicans overall have plunged in recent months to a net -23 points across the states surveyed, with respondents citing tariffs, new wars, and tax cuts for the wealthy as key reasons their finances are under strain.

Trump's attempts to highlight the benefits of his economic policies have been largely overshadowed by the war. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“From groceries to gas to healthcare, the economic pressures Latino families are having to navigate every day are showing up clearly in how they view current policy,” said Melissa Morales, founder of Somos Votantes.

“And for the fifth consecutive quarter, while Republicans and Trump are bearing the brunt of that scrutiny.”

Latino voters don’t seem to be the only ones slipping from the GOP’s grasp.

Trump’s support among non-college-educated white voters has also declined during his first 15 months in office, CNN data analyst Harry Enten reported Tuesday.

In February, Enten said it stood at +32 points. Now, he said, it has dropped to -2 points, with the economy again cited as the primary factor.

“This is a ‘ruh roh’ moment, to quote the great Scooby Doo,” he said.