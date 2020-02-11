New Poster Teases Wes Anderson’s Upcoming ‘French Dispatch’ Film
The hand-drawn poster for Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch, inspired by The New Yorker magazine, surfaced on Tuesday and excitement quickly soared on Twitter. The poster, which emulates the style of New Yorker covers, features illustrations of the film’s major stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, and Jeffrey Wright. The movie, which will debut this summer, “is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine,” Searchlight film studio announced.
The saga follows the work of a fictional weekly magazine—including the editor, writers, and stories it publishes—all loosely inspired by The New Yorker. The French Dispatch carries a $25 million production budget, almost on par with Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson’s extraordinarily successful picture that earned nine Oscar nominations. The filmmaker told French magazine Charente Libre last year that the Dispatch is a “portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”