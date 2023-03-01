Prince Harry is planning to add a new chapter to the paperback version of his book, Spare, it was claimed Wednesday, as an unreleased clip was posted of him facing a series of quick-fire questions from The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

In the 10-minute clip, which dropped Wednesday morning, the prince declared he would like to be reincarnated as an elephant—and that his “favorite smell” is his wife. Harry also chuckled when Colbert said he hates the royal family. “I’m reading this book and thinking: ‘Go get them, Harry!’” Colbert quipped.

The two at one stage had a discussion about British versus American language usage, with Harry mocking the American phrase “horseback riding” as opposed to the British usage, which is “horse riding,” saying: “Where else are you going to ride the horse?”

Asked if he preferred apples or oranges, Harry pointed to his hair and answered: “Oranges, duh,” prompting Colbert to respond: “There’s something weirdly cannibalistic about that.”

Asked who he had ever requested an autograph from, Harry said he had managed to get England’s entire World Cup-winning rugby team of 2003 to sign his rugby top in the dressing room after the game, saying: “I was walking around going: ‘Johnny, Mike, Laurence, sign my shirt!’ They were all standing there naked with their willies hanging out. I got all 15 signatures and I was very happy with that.”

Asked to describe the rest of his life in five words, he replied: “Freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love.”

However, the smoothest answer of the session came when he was asked if, when flying, he preferred a window or an aisle seat.

Harry responded, quick as a flash: “Cockpit.”

The interview was released after Harry and Meghan made their first joint appearance in public since the release of Spare, dining Tuesday night at A-list Hollywood hidey-hole the San Vicente Bungalows, which bans cellphones. Page Six said the couple was in “extremely good spirits,” while another source added, “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter to the paperback version [of his memoir, Spare].”

The revelation that Harry is planning to update the book with new revelations will come as little surprise to the palace, which has become increasingly wearied by Harry and Meghan’s revelations.

Indeed, there are signs that the couple may be on the point of losing one of their last remaining connections to the U.K., with reports that King Charles is evicting them from their little used British home, Frogmore Cottage. Charles is said to have initiated eviction proceedings against the couple immediately after the book was published.

A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast: “Charles has made it quite clear he wants to reduce the size of the royal estate. It’s not a good look for a house to be sitting empty so it can accommodate Harry and Meghan once in a blue moon.”