New Report Unmasks Person Who Bought Taylor Swift’s Private Jet

A new report Wednesday unmasked the person Taylor Swift recently sold one of her private jets to. TMZ tracked down Federal Aviation Administration documents which show the pop superstar offloaded her Dassault Falcon 900 to a mysterious LLC called Triangle Real Estate. The organization lists a Nicholas Hamilton as its head and a CarShield call center as its address—the extended auto warranty business that Hamilton happens to be CEO of. The sale price was not listed in FAA records, though TMZ reports that a new version of the same model would garner roughly $40 million.