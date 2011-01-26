New Republic's Top Editor Moves On

CHEAT SHEET
It couldn’t be because he was so low profile. Only three days after a New York Times magazine profile, The New Republic’s editor-in-chief Martin Peretz has been named the “editor-in-chief” emeritus. In an announcement on TNR’s website, Peretz said he has “hardly ever edited” an article for the magazine, but his “vision” has helped define TNR since 1974. Peretz writes a highly controversial blog, The Spine, for the liberal-leaning magazine, which he said he will continue to write “when the spirit moves me,” as he wants to write longer and more in-depth pieces. Peretz posted on The Spine about the Middle East riots only minutes after the announcement.