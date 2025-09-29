New ‘Simpsons’ Movie to Hit Theaters in 2027

Taylor Swift to Takeover Late-Night Show After Avoiding TV
TAY/KOVER
Taylor Swift will take over Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday Oct. 8, Meyers announced on Instagram Monday. Swift will be the sole guest, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will sit for a longer than usual late-night interview with the host. NBC dubbed the upcoming episode a “TAY/kover.” Swift’s first scheduled return to late-night after three long years was announced last week when Jimmy Fallon revealed she’d be stopping by his show on Oct. 6, as part of promotion for her 12th studio album, out this coming weekend. Swift’s appearance on Late Night will be her third with Meyers, following her eighth appearance on Fallon’s Tonight Show. Swift’s rollout also includes The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, out in AMC theaters to coincide with the release, and is buoyed by the news of her engagement to her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, with whom she broke the internet in August by appearing for the first time on his podcast.