New ‘Star Wars’ Characters Revealed

The new Star Wars universe is coming together. Details of the new film have been slow to trickle out, but two new characters have been revealed in a new Vanity Fair photospread: Adam Driver as evil commander Kylo Ren and Lupita Nyong’o, who will be playing a CGI pirate named Maz Kanata. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director J.J. Abrams also revealed that Jar Jar Binks had a close brush with death in the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as he considered subtly placing the creature’s bones in a desert scene. “Only three people will notice, but they’ll love it,” he said.