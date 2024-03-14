New Subpoena Means Gaetz May Face Questioning on Sordid Allegations: Report
THE SAGA CONTINUES
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was subpoenaed Thursday to testify as part of a defamation lawsuit filed against a woman who accused him of having sex with her when she was a minor, ABC News reported, citing sources. Gaetz was reportedly subpoenaed by attorneys representing his unnamed accuser, who has been sued for defamation by a friend of the Florida representative. Gaetz’ deposition is reportedly scheduled to take place on April 5. The lawsuit is part of a sprawling defamation and racketeering lawsuit that was filed by Chris Dorworth, a former Florida House member and lobbyist. The lawsuit is against Gaetz’ accuser and others, with a spokesperson for the congressman confirming to ABC News that he “is not being sued, and he is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant in this matter.” The woman involved in the lawsuit was identified only as “AB,” and is reportedly now in her 20s. Gaetz was embroiled in controversy in 2021 when he was accused of having sex with a minor, but the Department of Justice announced last year it would not bring charges against him. He’s repeatedly denied all allegations levied against him.