New Syracuse Victim May Step Forward

A fourth person may step forward to accuse former Syracuse assistant basketball coach Bernie Fine of child molestation, according to the New York Daily News. Robert Hoaston, the president of the victims-support group Road to Recovery, says he’s spoken with a family member of a possible new victim, who has reported the alleged abuse to Syracuse police. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, meanwhile, is defending himself for standing by Fine when the accusations first surfaced. “I supported a friend,” he said. “I think it’s important what I did. I’m proud I did that. I’ve known him for 46 years.”