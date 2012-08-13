New Syrian ‘Massacre’ Reported

CHEAT SHEET
Another day brings another horror in Syria. Opposition activists have reported that 10 people were publicly executed by members of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus on Monday, the latest atrocity as regime forces take on a policy of “firing at anything that moves,” the activists say. Ten other purported rebels were said to have been executed in the city of Homs on Sunday, and a total of 33 people are estimated to have died in violence nationwide Monday, according to activists. Syrians reported heavy shelling by government forces Sunday in the city of Rastan, where one activist described “massive destruction” as explosives rained down.