New Tell-All Book About Beckhams Promises Secrets and Sex
‘THE PUBLIC WILL FIND OUT’
According to a new announcement from Harper Collins, the publisher has acquired the rights to The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power. The book, written by investigative biographer Tom Bower, will explore the private lives of champion footballer David Beckham and former pop star/designer Victoria Beckham. “It’s an astonishing achievement to have maintained their image despite their ups and downs,” Bower told The Mirror, “but whether it’s damaging, the public will decide. What do they really represent? And, that’s what the book answers.” Bower elaborated: “The Beckhams made sure that quite a lot of people wouldn’t talk to me. But I did find enough people to talk to and got a lot of very interesting revelations. It was a book that surprised me. We think we know everything. But in fact there is an enormous amount we don’t know—which the public will find out.” Here’s hoping that Bower divulges as much as possible about Brooklyn Beckham, the pair’s iconic failson/flop photographer.