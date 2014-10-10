New Tesla Car Is Faster Than a Ferrari

CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk unveiled the widely anticipated Tesla Model D on Thursday night. The sedan is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive version of the Model S. Tesla said the car do 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds, making it as fast as a Porsche 911 Turbo and faster than a Ferrari 458 Italia. The car will be able to drive 275 miles with an 85 kWh battery pack. It will also come with something close to autopilot, enabling the car to do some aspects of driving for the driver. The Model D starts at $71,000 for the base model and $120,000 for the tricked out version. Musk compared driving it to "having your own personal roller coaster."