New Tremors Felt at Japanese Volcano

Rescue workers at Japan’s Mount Ontake had to abandon efforts to retrieve bodies after increased seismic activities suggested there could be another possible eruption. Volcanic tremors rose to levels not seen since Saturday, when the lethal eruption occurred, and were oscillating up and down the mountain. “At this point, anything can happen,” said Shoji Saito of the Japan Meteorological Agency. The death toll from Saturday is currently at 36, and rescuers have dozens of bodies to collect from the mountain. On Monday, rescue efforts were also thwarted, due to toxic fumes from the eruption.