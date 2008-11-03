CHEAT SHEET
    New Troopergate Report Clears Palin

    Hours before the polls open on Election Day, the McCain campaign can celebrate some good news: A new report exonerates Palin in the Troopergate investigation. The Alaska Personnel Board probe is “the second into whether Palin violated state ethics law in firing her public safety commissioner, and it contradicts the earlier findings by a special counsel hired by the state Legislature,” the Anchorage Daily News reports. “Both investigations found that Palin was within her rights to fire Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan.”

