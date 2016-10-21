New Trump Hotels Will Ditch Name

CHEAT SHEET
After various reports indicating that the occupancy rates at Trump Hotels are falling, the company has decided to start naming the newest line of hotels as “Scion,” dropping the brand name. “We wanted a name that would be a nod to the Trump family and to the tremendous success it has had with its businesses, including Trump Hotels, while allowing for a clear distinction between our luxury and lifestyle brands,” Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said in a statement. The new name isn’t related to Donald Trump’s struggling presidential campaign, but empty rooms at hotels as of late have cause reductions in room rates.