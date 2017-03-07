New Wave of Threats Hit U.S. Jewish Centers

CHEAT SHEET
Jewish schools and community centers came under a new wave of bomb threats on Monday and Tuesday. The threats were phoned into Jewish centers in a least eight states, as well is in Washington D.C. and Toronto on Tuesday, officials with the Anti-Defamation League said. The targeted facilities were evacuated and searched, revealing no credible threats. Jewish centers have seen a sharp spike in bomb threats and vandalism incidents in 2017. As of Monday, the ADL had reported 121 threats to centers in the U.S. in Canada since the beginning of the year. Last week, federal authorities accused Juan Thompson of placing at least eight of the 121 threats. Thompson reportedly placed the threats in an attempt to frame his ex-girlfriend.