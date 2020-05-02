Huge NY Antibody Study Finds 1 in 5 City Residents Have Had COVID-19
One in every five New York City residents has been infected with the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, announcing additional preliminary results from a statewide antibody survey. According to the survey of about 150,000 tests, 12.3 percent of New York state residents have been infected with COVID-19 and tested positive for virus antibodies. In New York City, 19.9 percent tested positive; a majority of those residents were in the Bronx. The survey mimics similar findings from the state’s first, smaller survey on April 23, which took results from random testing of 3,000 people in supermarkets. The survey is part of a push to ramp up antibody testing to help solidify a plan to reopen businesses.
Cuomo said that while 299 residents died on Friday due to the virus, the state continues to be on a downward trend for hospitalizations, intubations, deaths and new cases. The governor also said on Saturday that 7 million face masks will be distributed to nursing homes and residents in city housing in an effort to protect those hit hard during the pandemic.