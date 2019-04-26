New York Archdiocese Names 120 Clergy Members Accused of Sexual Abuse

The Archdiocese of New York has named 120 clergy members who were “credibly accused” of sexual abuse or were in possession of pornography, NBC News reports. About half of the men listed are reportedly dead, and the rest were either removed from the ministry, defrocked, or were in the process of fighting their removal from the ministry. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said the list was published as a response to those demanding more accountability from the church. “After hearing from many of you, including many victim-survivors, I have decided to publish a comprehensive list of all archdiocesan clergy found credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor,” Dolan tweeted. “Please join me in praying for peace and consolation for victim-survivors and their families.”