New York City Announces ‘First-in-the-Nation’ Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses
SHOTS FOR ALL
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a vaccine mandate for all private businesses in New York City, starting Dec. 27. “Omicron is here, and it looks like it’s very transmissible,” de Blasio told MSNBC, describing the “first in the nation measure” as a “pre-emptive strike.” “The timing is horrible with the winter months.” While the mandate will likely draw legal challenges, the mayor—who is leaving office at the end of the month— insisted it would survive. Vaccines are already required for city employees, as well as those who work at private and religious schools. Under the new rules announced Monday, children ages 5 to 11 will join older kids and adults in having to be fully vaxxed for indoor dining and entertainment. Two shots are also now required for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.