    New York City Ballet Leader Cleared of Sexual-Harassment Allegations

    The ex-leader of the New York City Ballet was cleared this week of any wrongdoing after an outside investigation “found no verifiable sexual harassment or physical abuse.” Peter Martins was accused of misconduct by “several former dancers and others” this winter, and retired in January. The decision received condemnation from two of the accusers who said, “Everybody covers for [Martins],” and noted that investigators “seemed sharply skeptical of their accounts of abuse.” The inquiry started in early December after an anonymous letter accused the leader of sexual harassment. In a statement, Martins said he was “gratified for the conclusions.”

