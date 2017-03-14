CHEAT SHEET
    New York City Calls Off Blizzard Warning

    The National Weather Service has significantly downgraded the blizzard warning for New York City to a winter weather advisory, which will be in place until about 8 p.m., officials said Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m. The snow accumulation, which was expected to hit up to 2 feet, will likely stack up to fewer than 8 inches. The snow will turn into sleet by the middle of the day and then rain by nightfall, according to weather authorities. The blizzard warning, however, remains in effect for other parts of New York state and for the rest of the northeast as “Winter Storm Stella” continues to hammer away at the region.

