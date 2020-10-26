Seven Arrested After Brawls Erupt at New York City ‘Jews for Trump’ Rally
BAD BLOOD
Seven people were arrested in New York City on Sunday after a group that identifies itself as “Jews for Trump” clashed with counter-protesters—and one video showed Rudy Giuliani being screamed at. The clashes appeared to begin the “Jews for Trump” group, which had organized a convoy of dozens of cars to drive around the city to show support for the president, crossed paths in Times Square with a separate anti-Trump demonstration. An NYPD spokesperson reportedly said five men and two women were arrested for disorderly conduct following “a verbal dispute that turned physical.” Earlier in the day, video was posted on social media of counter-protesters hurling eggs and insults at Giuliani as he, apparently inadvertently, rode in a car through the scene.