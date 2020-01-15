CHEAT SHEET
    Man Made Large Swastika Out of New York City Subway Posters: Cops

    TOTALLY BRAZEN

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    NYPD via NBC NEW YORK

    A man in broad daylight used several MTA fliers to create a large swastika display at a busy Manhattan subway station, the NYPD says. A surveillance video shows the unknown man making the swastika on a platform at the 96th Street station on the Upper West Side early in the morning on New Year’s Eve. He appears to use tape to stick them on a wall next to an elevator. In a statement Tuesday night, the MTA said: “Anti-Semitism in all its forms is repugnant and seeing the use of vandalized Transit property to incite hatred is appalling.” Police have released the video in the hope that someone will recognize the man. He’s wanted for aggravated harassment.

