ENOUGH ALREADY
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces 2020 Bid
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has formally announced his 2020 presidential campaign. The bid was launched with a YouTube video announcing his campaign for president, and will be followed by an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday morning. De Blasio joins a field of nearly two-dozen candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee in 2020. His first campaign stops are expected to be in Iowa and South Carolina, two early-voting states critical to the nominating process. The central theme of de Blasio’s campaign will be “working people first.”