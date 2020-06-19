New York City Will Create Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission

Read it at ABC 7
New York City will be establishing a Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission, First Lady Chirlane McCray announced Friday during Mayor Bill De Blasio’s press conference. The commission will establish historical records of racial discrimination in the city, give residents a platform to voice their experiences and concerns and allow for social learning and policy creation, McCray said. She also announced that the city will establish Juneteenth as a city and school holiday by 2021. De Blasio said during the press conference that the establishment of the commission is a step towards recognizing and uncovering the city’s history and moving toward improvements.