New York Ex-Governor Mario Cuomo Dies

Mario Cuomo, three-term governor of New York and a star of Democratic politics during the Reagan era, died Thursday at age 82. Cuomo died of natural causes six hours after his son, Andrew, was sworn in for a second term as governor of New York. Cuomo was first elected governor in 1983 and immediately rose to national prominence by fighting Ronald Reagan and the conservative revolution. In 1984, Cuomo addressed the Democratic National Convention and said Reagan was blind to much of the nation’s suffering. In 1992, Cuomo left his plane idling on the runway as he decided against running for president. Before losing a fourth bid for governor, Cuomo guided the state through two recessions and vastly expanded its penal system.