New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Moves to Outlaw Flavored E-Cigarettes
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency ban on all flavors of e-cigarettes, excluding tobacco and menthol. “Vaping is dangerous, period,” Cuomo said. “It is addicting young people to nicotine at a very early age.” State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker will hold an emergency meeting with a special council on health issues early this week, and then the state will issue the ban, according to Cuomo. The state’s ban comes after President Trump tweeted about imposing a similar federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes after hundreds of people have reportedly become after using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. In the announcement, however, Cuomo said, “I’m not going to wait for the federal government.” The New York Daily News reports that the ban will go into effect as soon as Oct. 4. New York would join Michigan, which has issued a similar ban earlier this month.