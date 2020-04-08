CHEAT SHEET
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders Flags to Be at Half-Mast for COVID-19 Victims
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would order flags to be flown at half-mast for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, he said during his daily briefing on Wednesday. “Just to put perspective on this, 9/11, which so many of us lived through in this state and in this nation, 2,753 lives were lost,” Cuomo said. “I’m going to direct all flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of those we have lost to this virus.” He said 6,268 New Yorkers have died due to the virus thus far, with 779 more people dying in the last 24 hours—marking a new record high. There are at least 142,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state alone—more than the total number of cases in Italy, France and Germany according to Johns Hopkins University.