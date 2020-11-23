CHEAT SHEET
Cuomo Threatens Legal Action Over Massive Hasidic Wedding
‘DISRESPECTFUL’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted a Brooklyn synagogue that hosted a secret wedding with thousands of guests in violation of pandemic restrictions. “They should investigate, and if 7,000 people were at a wedding, I’m sure they’ll be able to figure it out, and then we’ll bring the full consequences of legal action to bear,” he said Sunday, calling the reported Nov. 8 gathering “disrespectful.” The Satmar Hasidic community had previously planned a large wedding that the state shut down. “If it turns out that because we stopped that wedding the reaction was, ‘Well we’ll have a secret wedding,’ that would be really shocking and totally deceitful,” Cuomo said.