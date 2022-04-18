Hip-Hop Icon DJ Kay Slay Dies After Months-Long COVID Battle
‘PASSION AND EXCELLENCE’
New York hip-hop icon DJ Kay Slay, otherwise known as Keith Grayson, died Easter Sunday at the age of 55 after a months-long battle with COVID-19. “Our hearts are broken by [his] passing,” Grayson’s family wrote in a statement to the New York Post. “A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.” Grayson was born in New York City where he began his career as a graffiti artist, DJ, and hip-hop performer in the 1980s. His debut album The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1 was released in 2013, and was followed by five subsequent records. The Sun reports that Grayson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in December.