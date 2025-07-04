Hot Dog-Eating Champ Retakes Crown After Controversial Ban

A longtime hot dog-eating champ has retaken his throne after he was unceremoniously banned from New York’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for a year. ESPN reported that Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, 41, reclaimed the competition’s Mustard Belt on Friday after he ate 70 hot dogs and buns over the 10 minutes of the contest. Chesnut, a Westfield, Indiana native, has now won the contest 17 times since 2007. Yet this year’s win marked an emotional return for the champ after he missed last year over a contract dispute with Major League Eating (MLE), the organization that runs the event. Chestnut reportedly got himself banned after he signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a plant-based hot dog-producing company, when Nathan’s forbids competitors from endorsing rival brands. However, Chestnut inked a deal with Nathan’s for his return and kept it a secret until June. “This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” said Chestnut in an X post. After coming out on top during the televised event, Chestnut told a screaming crowd, “I wish I ate a couple more. Sorry guys. I’ll be back next year.”

