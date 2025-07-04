U.S. News

Hot Dog-Eating Champ Retakes Crown After Controversial Ban

RETURN OF THE KING 🌭

Joey Chestnut consumed 70 hot dogs and buns over 10 minutes.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut wins the 2017 Nathans Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with 72 hot dogs at Coney Island on July 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Bobby Bank/WireImage

A longtime hot dog-eating champ has retaken his throne after he was unceremoniously banned from New York’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for a year. ESPN reported that Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, 41, reclaimed the competition’s Mustard Belt on Friday after he ate 70 hot dogs and buns over the 10 minutes of the contest. Chesnut, a Westfield, Indiana native, has now won the contest 17 times since 2007. Yet this year’s win marked an emotional return for the champ after he missed last year over a contract dispute with Major League Eating (MLE), the organization that runs the event. Chestnut reportedly got himself banned after he signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a plant-based hot dog-producing company, when Nathan’s forbids competitors from endorsing rival brands. However, Chestnut inked a deal with Nathan’s for his return and kept it a secret until June. “This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” said Chestnut in an X post. After coming out on top during the televised event, Chestnut told a screaming crowd, “I wish I ate a couple more. Sorry guys. I’ll be back next year.”

