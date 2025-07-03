Diddy’s 4th of July Prison Menu Revealed

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ July 4th holiday will look a lot different than the rapper expected after he was acquitted on the most serious charges against him on Wednesday, starting with the not-so-lavish meals he’s expected to be served at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs will be offered cereal with milk or a breakfast cake at 6 a.m., a burger or hot dog (with the option for soy) along with mac and cheese and fruit around 11 a.m., and beans or baked fish for dinner around 4 p.m., according to People.

The vastly different Independence Day celebration comes as Combs was denied bail to await his Oct. 3 sentencing for the lesser charges he was found guilty of: transporting to engage in the prostitution of his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and “Jane.”

By evading the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the rapper escaped life in prison but still faces up to 20 years for those charges.

Combs was “shocked” to learn that he would not be spending the Independence Day holiday at his Florida home on Star Island, as his lawyer had argued he should be released while he awaits his sentencing.

According to CNN reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister, “When the judge denied bail, Combs’ mouth dropped and his eyes widened in disbelief.”

Combs’ adult children were so certain the rapper would return home after the verdict that they were planning a 4th of July party they expected he’d attend, reports NewsNation of conversations overheard at the courthouse post-verdict.

Ultimately the trial judge decided that Combs would be a “danger” if he was released on bond, citing his “propensity of violence.”

Before the decision, Combs’ attorney had proposed a $1 million bail for him to “walk outside right now.” The prosecution, on the other hand, pointed out that Combs was “preparing” to break the law when he was arrested for the federal charges at a Manhattan hotel last September.

