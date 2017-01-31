CHEAT SHEET
    New York Joins Federal Lawsuit Against Trump’s Ban

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced on Tuesday that the state is joining a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s executive order which temporarily bars foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. “As I’ve made clear: President Trump’s executive action is unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American,” Schneiderman said in a statement. Washington state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, announced a similar action on Monday, making it the first state to challenge the executive order. That suit names Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and certain Trump administration officials as plaintiffs.

