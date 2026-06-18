Knicks Become First NBA Champion to Accept Trump’s Invite
The New York Knicks, the newly crowned NBA champions, have accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House. The team will become the first NBA team to accept Trump’s invite, after the previous five NBA teams to win a title during a Trump administration declined to visit the White House. Knicks owner James Dolan, a longtime friend of the 80-year-old president, told the New York Post that the team is returning the favor after Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals. “We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the President to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.” Trump attended the Knicks’ lone loss in their 4-1 run against the San Antonio Spurs. He was met with resounding boos from fans in Madison Square Garden and was caught dozing off during the game. Last year’s champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, declined a visit citing scheduling conflicts. All four champions under Joe Biden’s presidency accepted his invitation.