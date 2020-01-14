New York Landlord Dead After Being Pushed Down Stairs in Rent Dispute: Police
A New York landlord died Monday when he was pushed down a flight of stairs outside his tenant’s home after they fought about rent payments, authorities said. Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing 71-year-old Edgar Moncayo walk up the stairs to the front door of the Queens home on Sunday and then enter a dispute with Alex Garces, 22, who pushed him down the steps after he tried to get inside the home, according to police. Moncayo’s wife was reportedly on the phone with her husband when the incident happened and he told her to call the police, according to her real estate agent, Eduardo Ramirez. “[The wife] said last thing she heard was ‘Let go, call the police!’” Ramirez told NBC New York. Moncayo died from his injuries in a nearby hospital, and Garces was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of manslaughter, police said.