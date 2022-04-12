New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin Arrested for Alleged Campaign-Finance Scheme

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin surrendered to authorities early Tuesday morning to face fraud-related charges in connection with a previous political campaign, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.

Benjamin, 45, was arrested on several charges, including bribery, in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions in exchange for securing a state grant.

The U.S. Southern District of New York is expected to hold a noon press conference about Benjamin’s arrest. He is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

More to come..