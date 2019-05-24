New York Man Arrested for Threatening to Murder Anti-Trump Senator

A New York man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in a U.S. senator for criticizing President Trump on reproductive rights issues. The threatened senator has not been named. The man, identified as Michael Brogan, left a menacing voicemail at the senator's office, according to prosecutors. “Not to trivialize it, I wish in retrospect I didn’t do it, but I don’t think it’s that big,” Brogan told The Daily News on Wednesday. In the message, Brogan said: “I’m going to put a bullet in ya. When I’m in D.C. and you’re there, I got your fucking mark you stupid bitch,” according to the criminal complaint. “You and your constant lambasting of President Trump. Oh, reproductive rights, reproductive rights. You know what? I’m cursing and I’m in sin because of people like you, OK?” He continued, “If I saw you... I’m gonna fucking light you up with fucking bullets.” Brogan was released to house arrest on $50,000 bond, and must wear an ankle monitor.