Protesters Crash de Blasio’s Trump Tower Speech

Bill de Blasio held an event for the New York City Green New Deal on Monday at a puzzling location: the entryway of Trump Tower, the The Washington Post reports.

The New York City mayor, who is expected to decide on 2020 bid in the near future, suggested that he was giving a public warning to President Trump’s family for failing to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But his choice of location quickly turned problematic, with pro-Trump protesters showing up with signs that read “Failed Mayor” and “Trump 2020” as he delivered his speech. The mayor told supporters that he intends to make a final decision on a prospective presidential campaign this week.