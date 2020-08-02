CHEAT SHEET
Designated Hitter Yoenis Cespedes Didn’t Show for Mets Game—and Team Can’t Reach Him
The New York Mets say they have not been able to reach Yoenis Cespedes after he failed to show up at Truist Park for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement that the 34-year-old “did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” and that “attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.” Cespedes was not listed in the original lineup for Sunday’s game, but was the designated hitter for Saturday’s 7-1 loss against the Braves, during which he was struck out twice. He had suffered injuries to his feet and legs and has not been in the lineup for nearly two years, but was the Met’s designated hitter for eight games this season.